Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 550949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.