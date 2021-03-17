Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 550949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.