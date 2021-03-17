Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.33. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 508,009 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

