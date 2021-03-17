Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 10.8% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.41. 512,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 520,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

