CertiK Achieves Market Cap of $90.33 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $90.33 million and $13.44 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,513,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,764,134 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

