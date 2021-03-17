CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce $23.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $106.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.46 million to $107.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $122.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,393,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5,939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

