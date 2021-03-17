CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director Sells $309,514.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 124,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,002. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

