Chainlink Price Hits $30.84 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.