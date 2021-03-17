Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.