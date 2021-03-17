Chardan Capital Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $81.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 2,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

