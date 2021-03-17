Charles Michael Merdian Sells 9,346 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 326,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,507. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

