Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $639.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.