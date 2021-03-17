Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

