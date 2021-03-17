Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411,852. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.