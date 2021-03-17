Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 43,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,723. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

