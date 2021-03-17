Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,853 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. 9,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

