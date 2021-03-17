Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

