Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,053. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.05.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

