Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.