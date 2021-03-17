Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $4.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,982,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,852,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,361,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 288,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 61,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 264,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.