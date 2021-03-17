Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $40.01 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,304. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

