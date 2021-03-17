Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 34,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,779,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $138,456,000 after acquiring an additional 273,097 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,415,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 520,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,676,414. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

