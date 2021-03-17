Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 342,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,371,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,613. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

