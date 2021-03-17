Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,371,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,611,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.