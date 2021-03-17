Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

