Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 673,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,798. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

