Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 139,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $63.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

