Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,219. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.