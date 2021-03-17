Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after buying an additional 366,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.08. 176,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $365.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

