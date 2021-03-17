Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.