Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,160,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,045,274,000 after buying an additional 493,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,099. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

