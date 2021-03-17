Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $8.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,028. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

