Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $9.81 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 11,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

