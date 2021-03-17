Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,836. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.