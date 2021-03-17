ChartEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $216,018.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00145120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.00586820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

