Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 116690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

