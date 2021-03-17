Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $103,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

