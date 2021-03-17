Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Million

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $7.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.25 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $27.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $29.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.44 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

