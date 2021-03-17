Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,715 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chevron worth $461,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.22. 198,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

