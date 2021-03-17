Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Finally, Agran Libbie boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9,824.7% in the 4th quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 9,938,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838,145 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

