Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 117,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

