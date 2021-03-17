Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $207.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

