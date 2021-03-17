Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $207.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

