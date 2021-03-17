Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Chewy worth $38,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 373,160 shares of company stock worth $37,696,915 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,107. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -191.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.