Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $531,954.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $119.40 million and $531,954.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00006800 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00656307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

