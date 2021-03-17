Chindata Group (CD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

