Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $21.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,461.07. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,434. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,356.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

