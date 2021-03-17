Chonk Hits 1-Day Volume of $131,393.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk token can currently be bought for approximately $134.77 or 0.00231236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $131,393.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

