ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) fell 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.32. 1,410,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,234,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Specifically, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $822.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.