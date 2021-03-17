Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.34 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $170.80 million and approximately $185.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00646147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034118 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.