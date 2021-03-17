Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Tops $179,643.12

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $179,643.12 and approximately $135.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

